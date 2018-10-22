Last week's YouTube outage wasn't just frustrating for the millions worldwide who watch videos on the site for free. It also knocked off the company's $40-per-month live YouTube TV service.

The video streamer has since been hoping to try to make things right, offering a free week of service as an apology.

"We’re sorry about the unexpected YouTube TV interruption on October 16th," YouTube writes on its support page. "We love our TV as much as you do, and our goal is to make sure that you can access your events and shows – whenever and however you want. To help make this right, we’d like to give you a week of free service."

Like the rest of YouTube, the TV service was down for roughly an hour last Tuesday night, which was also the night of a few ABC Fall TV premieres, opening night of the NBA regular season and Game 4 of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series.

If you have a YouTube TV account, simply head over to the support page and enter your YouTube TV account email address. Google will then credit your account for the one week (roughly $10).

You should probably act quickly, however. According to the page, impacted users will need to submit their claim by Wednesday night at 11:59 p.m. PT to get the credit.

