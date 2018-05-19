Police say an argument after a graduation ceremony led to a fatal shooting near a Georgia high school Friday night.

According to officials, the shots were fired in the parking lot of Mt. Zion High School, just south of Atlanta.

The shooting happened after a graduation for the Perry Learning Center, an alternative learning high school, according to Clayton County Police. The ceremony was being held across the street from Mt. Zion High School at the performing high school.

Police said as families were leaving, an argument broke out in the overflow parking lot which leading to the shooting.

The Clayton County Fire Department confirms there were three victims – two with gunshot wounds – who were transported to area hospitals.

Officials said a 21-year-old victim was taken to Atlanta Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the leg, while another woman was taken to Piedmont Henry Hospital. Officials said that woman, who was pregnant, was not shot rather she was hurt when she was pushed.

A third victim, a woman in her 40s, was taken to Southern Regional, but was later pronounced dead. Officials said she was shot three times in the chest.

Video from the scene showed several police cars outside the location.

TEGNA contributed to this report.

