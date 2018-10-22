Head to your freezers and check the taquitos because more than 2.4 million pounds of the ready-to-eat frozen food is being recalled.

Ruiz Food Products is recalling approximately 2,490,593 pounds of ready-to-eat beef and poultry taquitos that may be contaminated with Salmonella and Listeria, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

According to a release, the problem was discovered October 16 when the company was notified that the diced onions used in their beef and cheese taquitos was being recalled by their supplier.

These are the products being recalled:

4.5-lbs. cardboard cases containing 24-count Go-Go Taquitos “Beef Taco & Cheese Taquitos” with a case code 86183 printed on the label.

4.5-lbs. cardboard cases containing 24-count Go-Go Taquitos “Buffalo Style Cooked Glazed Chicken Taquitos” with a case code 86006 printed on the label.

4.5-lbs. cardboard cases containing 24-count Go-Go Taquitos “Chipotle Chicken Wrapped in A Battered Flour Tortilla” with a case code 86019 printed on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment numbers “17523A or P-17523A” and “45694 or P-45694” in the USDA mark of inspection.

These items were shipped to distributors nationwide, according to FSIS.

Read the full recall report here.

