Authorities say three Girl Scouts and one woman picking up trash on the side of a western Wisconsin road have been killed in a hit-and-run crash.

The Lake Hallie Police Department said in a Facebook post that the driver initially fled the scene but later turned himself in to police. The driver was identified by police as a 21-year-old male.

A fourth girl struck by the pickup was in critical condition Saturday evening.

The crash happened late Saturday morning as the girls were picking up litter in a ditch in Lake Hallie, a village about 95 miles east of Minneapolis. A black Ford F-150 pickup truck veered off the road and hit the group.

Lake Hallie police are leading the investigation.

