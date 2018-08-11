THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — A sheriff's captain says at least six people were shot late Wednesday when a suspect opened fire in a crowded Southern California bar.

Ventura County Sheriff's Office Capt. Garo Kuredjian said at a news conference early Thursday that a sheriff's deputy was also shot and taken to a hospital. He could not immediately provide information on the extent of the victims' injuries.

The sheriff's spokesman says the first reports of shots fired came around 11:20 p.m. at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, which is about 40 miles west of Los Angeles. He said responding deputies could hear gunshots as they arrived on scene.

Authorities are still treating it as an active shooter scene.

No other information was immediately available.

#OaksInc: Ongoing active shooter incident reported at Borderline in @CityofTO . Please stay away from area. Active law enforcement incident. Multiple injuries reported. Details still being determined. Multiple ambulances requested. @VCFD pic.twitter.com/4X3b8KMisc — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) November 8, 2018

