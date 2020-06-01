BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — The 2020 Awards season has officially begun with the start of the 77th annual Golden Globes.

The Globes are famously unpredictable, but there are some certainties about Sunday’s awards. Streaming services will play a starring role.

Five-time host Ricky Gervais will snicker at his own jokes. And Brad Pitt is all but assured of taking home an award.

Portia de Rossi, left, and Ellen DeGeneres arrive at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Netflix has a commanding 34 nods for its film and television offerings. Jennifer Lopez could win her first Globe for her performance in “Hustlers" and there's a three-way showdown in the original song category between Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Elton John.

Ellen DeGeneres will also be receiving a new TV special achievement award. The Carol Burnett Award — the small-screen version of the group's film counterpart, the Cecil B. DeMille Award, is given annually to honor someone "who has made outstanding contributions to television on or off the screen." The first Carol Burnett Award last year fittingly went to Burnett herself.

Here is the full list of winners, updated live. Winners will be indicated in bold.

Best Motion Picture, drama

"1917"

“Joker”

“Marriage Story”

“The Irishman”

“The Two Popes”

Best actress in a motion picture, drama

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Renee Zellweger, “Judy”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Best actor in a motion picture, drama

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”

Best motion picture, comedy or musical

“Dolemite Is My Name”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Once Upon a Time In Hollywood”

“Rocketman”

“Knives Out”

Best actress in a motion picture, comedy or musical

afina, “The Farewell”

Beanie Feldstein, “Booksmart”

Emma Thompson, “Late Night”

Ana de Armas, “Knives Out”

Cate Blanchett, “Where’d You Go, Bernadette”

Best actor in a motion picture, comedy or musical

Roman Griffith Davis, “Jojo Rabbit”

Daniel Craig, “Knives Out”

Eddie Murphy, “Dolemite Is My Name”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time In Hollywood”

Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”

Best director, motion picture

Bong Joon-Ho, “Parasite”

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time In Hollywood”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

Best supporting actress in a motion picture

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”

Annette Bening, “The Report”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Best supporting actor in a motion picture

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time In Hollywood”

Best animated feature film

“Frozen II”

“Toy Story 4”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“Missing Link”

“The Lion King”

Best screenplay, motion picture

“The Irishman”

“Once Upon a Time In Hollywood”

“Parasite”

“Marriage Story”

“The Two Popes”

Best foreign language film

“The Farewell”

“Pain and Glory”

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”

“Parasite” -- winner

“Les Misérables”

Best original score, motion picture

Thomas Newman, “1917”

Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Joker”

Alexandre Desplat, “Little Women”

Randy Newman, “Marriage Story”

Daniel Pemberton, “Motherless Brooklyn”

Best original song, motion picture

“Beautiful Ghosts,” “Cats”

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” “Rocketman”

“Into the Unknown,” “Frozen II”

“Spirit,” “The Lion King”

“Stand Up,” “Harriet”

Best TV series, drama

“The Crown” (Netflix)”

Succession” (HBO) -- winner

“The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

“Killing Eve” (BBC America)

“Big Little Lies” (HBO)

Best actress in a TV series, drama

Olivia Colman, “The Crown” (Netflix)

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve” (BBC America)

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies” (HBO)

Best actor in a TV series, drama

Brian Cox, “Succession” (HBO) Billy Porter, “Pose” (FX)

Tobias Menzies, “The Crown” (Netflix)

Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones” (HBO)

Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot” (USA)

Best TV series, musical or comedy

“Fleabag” (Amazon)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

“Barry” (HBO)

“The Politician” (Netflix)

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

Best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag” (Amazon) -- winner

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll” (Netflix)

Kirsten Dunst, “On Becoming a God in Central Florida” (Showtime)

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me” (Netflix)

Best actor in a TV series, musical or comedy

Bill Hader, “Barry” (HBO)

Ben Platt, “The Politician” (Netflix)

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

Paul Rudd, “Living With Yourself” (Netflix)

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy” (Hulu) -- winner

Best limited series or TV movie

“Chernobyl” (HBO)

“Unbelievable” (Netflix)

“Fosse/Verdon” (FX)

“The Loudest Voice” (Showtime)

“Catch-22” (Hulu)

Best actress in a limited series or TV movie

Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon” (FX)

Merritt Weaver, “Unbelievable” (Netflix)

Kaitlyn Dever, “Unbelievable” (Netflix)

Joey King, “The Act” (Hulu)

Helen Mirren, “Catherine the Great” (HBO)

Best actor in a limited series or TV movie

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl” (HBO)

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Spy” (Netflix)

Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice” (Showtime) -- winner

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon” (FX)

Christpher Abbot, “Catch 22” (Hulu)

Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or TV movie

Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies” (HBO)

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown” (Netflix)

Emily Watson, “Chernobyl” (HBO)

Patricia Arquette, “The Act” (Hulu)

Toni Collette, “Unbelievable” (Netflix)

Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie

Andrew Scott, “Fleabag” (Amazon)

Kieran Culkin, “Succession” (HBO)

Stellan Skarsgard, “Chernobyl” (HBO) -- winner

Henry Winkler, “Barry” (HBO)

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)