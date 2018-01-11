Every Halloween, parents report finding dangerous objects in their kids’ trick-or-treating candy. This year, people in Michigan, Indiana, Florida, Ohio and Maine said their kids’ candy contained potentially life-threatening items, like thumbtacks and needles.

Experts say cases like these are very rare. Professor Joel Best at the University of Delaware has been tracking cases of sharp objects in Halloween since 1959. He said of the hundreds of cases he’s seen, more than 90 percent were hoaxes.

“I can't find any evidence that any child was ever killed or seriously hurt by a contaminated treat by trick-or-treating,” he told WHAS 11 News over the phone on Wednesday.

But it’s better to be safe than sorry and investigate your kids’ candy before letting them eat it.

These are a few of the cases reported this year. Police were investigating but had not confirmed any danger:

Thumbtack in Tootsie Roll

Police in Michigan were investigating a report of a thumbtack found in a Tootsie Roll on Halloween. The Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety warned that the thumbtack was found among the child’s trick-or-treating candy, in a post on Facebook Wednesday. It urged parents in the neighborhood to check their children’s candy.

Metal rod in Snickers bar

A mother in Indiana said she found a metal rod in her daughter’s Halloween candy, WHAS reported. As she sifted through her daughter’s candy after trick-or-treating on Tuesday in Corydon, Kailee Wisnoski noticed a snack-size Snickers bar was already open. She then saw a piece of metal sticking out.

Wisnoski gave the chocolate bar to Corydon Police, who said investigators contacted Mars, Inc., the candy maker. Corydon Police Chief Matthew Kitterman reached out to the company and was told the candy likely did not come from their plant because Mars runs everything through metal detectors.

Chief Kitterman said they'll use the wrapper to try and track the candy back to who bought it and see if it was intentional.

Needle in Kit-Kat

A woman in Florida said she discovered several needles in her niece’s Halloween candy. Tina Cavender said on Facebook that her niece broke a Kit-Kat bar in half and found a needle inside. She said they then looked through the rest of her candy and found another needle inside a Reese’s peanut butter cup.

Clay County Sheriff’s Office told WTLV that it was investigating the report.

Bag of marijuana

A father in Maine said his fiancee's daughter found a bag of marijuana among her trick-or-treating candy on Wednesday, News Center Maine reported.

Steve Gagne said he was going through the 13-year-old's Halloween candy and found a plastic bag of what he assumed to be marijuana. He gave the bag to the Auburn Police Department the following morning.

Boy tests positive for meth after eating candy possibly ‘laced with something’

A 5-year-old boy in Ohio tested positive for methamphetamine after trick-or-treating, WKYC reported. The Galion Police Department said in a Facebook post that it had opened an investigation into whether candy or other festive items given out were “laced with something.”

The child’s father told police that his son ate a few pieces of Halloween candy and played with plastic fake vampire teeth. He was taken to the hospital after he suffered a possible seizure.

Police asked parents to check their trick-or-treating candy and non-candy items and report anything suspicious to the police department.

