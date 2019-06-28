Clothing retailer Abercrombie & Fitch will begin selling CBD products in more than 160 stores, the company announced Thursday.

The products, developed by Green Growth Brands, will include body lotions, muscle balms, lip balms, and sugar scrubs, the company said.

Abercrombie & Fitch, popular with teens and young adults, is the latest business to stock CBD products, following companies like CVS, Walgreens, Ulta Beauty and Kroger.

CBD has gained popularity for claims it relieves pain, helps insomnia, and soothes anxiety, but experts say more research is needed to really understand how it works. Currently, the Food and Drug Administration does not regulate supplements containing CBD.

CBD comes from the hemp plant, but does not cause a high. It's also used medically to help treat seizures in children.

Every state in the U.S. has legalized CBD to some extent, according to Harvard Medical School.