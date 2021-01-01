x
After a tumultuous 2020, Black leaders weigh next steps

The nation is set to swear in its first Black woman and first person of South Asian descent as vice president.
FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2020, file photo President-elect Joe Biden, right, listens as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, left, speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del. Black voters were a critical part of the coalition that clinched Biden’s White House bid. The nation will swear in its first Black woman and first person of South Asian descent as vice president, Harris. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

DETROIT — DETROIT (AP) — As a barrier-breaking year draws to a close, one undeniable fact has emerged: the strength of Black political power. 

Black voters were a critical part of the coalition that clinched Joe Biden’s White House bid. 

And as the global push for racial justice continues, Congress is set to welcome several new Black, progressive freshmen.

But while Black political and civil rights leaders see opportunity to work with a Biden-Harris administration to build upon the momentum created in 2020, they agree the road ahead won’t be easy given the makeup of Washington and a narrowly divided Congress.

