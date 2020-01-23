A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck near the westernmost point of Alaska's Aleutian Islands Wednesday night.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake happened at 7:53 p.m. Alaska Standard Time (12:53 a.m. Thursday EST) about 14 miles east of Tanaga Volcano and 60 miles southwest of Adak, Alaska. It was about six miles deep.

The National Weather Service said a tsunami was not expected.

There were no immediate reports of damage in the remote region.

