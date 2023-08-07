At least 2 buildings destroyed in flooding in Alaska's capital from glacial lake water release

Videos shared on social media showed a house falling into rushing water as the river ate away at its banks.

JUNEAU, Alaska — At least two buildings have been destroyed and residents of others have been evacuated in Juneau after flooding caused by a release of water from a glacier-dammed lake, officials said.

The Mendenhall River flooded Saturday because of a major release from Suicide Basin above Alaska's capital city, a news release from the City and Borough of Juneau said Sunday.

Video posted on social media showed towering trees behind a home falling into the rushing river as the water ate away at the bank. Eventually, the home, teetering at the edge, also collapsed into the river.

River levels were falling Sunday but the city said the banks of the river remained highly unstable. Some roadways were blocked by silt and debris from the flooding, it said.

A house collapsed into the Mendenhall River in Alaska's Juneau following record glacial floods, that happen when trapped water escapes through cracks in thinning ice dams, a phenomenon that has increased around the world due to climate change https://t.co/tsjnfhEv31 pic.twitter.com/AE32L8ETUt — Reuters (@Reuters) August 7, 2023

Such glacial outburst floods happen when glaciers melt and pour massive amounts of water into nearby lakes. A study released earlier this year found such floods pose a risk to 15 million people around the globe, more than half of them in India, Pakistan, Peru and China.