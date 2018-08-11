Sears Holdings is closing another 40 stores as it aims to survive Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The latest move affects 29 Sears and 11 Kmart locations.

The retailer is already in the process of closing about 188 stores: 142 announced in October that will close around the end of 2018 and 46 announced in August that will close in November.

Taken together, the closures are expected to leave the company with fewer than 500 locations remaining. The company has estimated it has about 400 stores that could be profitable on their own if it survives bankruptcy.

Here's the list of the latest round of 40 stores set to close in February. Sears Auto Store locations alongside these stores are also closing.

Kmart

California

Temecula: 26471 Ynez Road

Illinois

Chicago: 3443 W. Addison

Springfield: 3250 Clear Lake Road

Maine

Waterville: 18 Elm Plaza

New York

Huntington: 805 New York Ave.

Pennsylvania

Philadelphia: 7101 Roosevelt Blvd.

North Versailles: 1901 Lincoln Hwy.

Puerto Rico

San German: Castro Perez Ave. (Pr 122)

Guaynabo / San Juan: 100 Ave. San Patricio

Caguas: Betamces 400, Las Catalinas Mall

Wisconsin

Cudahy: 6077 S. Packard Ave.

Sears

Alaska

Fairbanks: Airport Way

Arizona

Phoenix: 4604 E. Cactus Road

California

Santa Barbara: La Cumbre Plz.

Connecticut

Meriden: 470 Lewis Ave.

Florida

Boynton Beach: 801 N. Congress Ave.

Jensen Beach: 3342 N.W. Federal Hwy. U.S. 1

Idaho

Idaho Falls: 2300 E. 17th St.

Indiana

Michigan City: Marquette Mall

Maryland

Bethesda: 7103 Democracy Blvd.

Michigan

Battle Creek: 5575 B Drive N.

Mississippi

Meridian: 1740 Bonita Lakes Circle

Tupelo: 1001 Barnes Crossing Road

North Carolina

Winston-Salem: 3320 Silas Creek Pkwy.

Nebraska

Grand Island: 3404 W. 13th St.

Nevada

Las Vegas: 4355 Grand Canyon Dr.

New York

Saratoga Springs: 3065 Route 50

Watertown: 21182 Salmon Run Mall

Ohio

Piqua: 987 E. Ash St.

Pennsylvania

Reading / Wyomissing: 1665 State Hill Road

Stroudsburg: 344 Stroud Mall

South Carolina

Rock Hill: 2197 Dave Lyle Blvd.

Tennessee

Memphis: Southland Mall

Chattanooga: 401 Northgate Mall

Maryville: 198 Foothills Mall

Murfreesboro: 1720 Old Fort Pkwy.

Texas

El Paso: 750 Sunland Park Dr.

Longview: Longview Texas Mall

Virginia

Glen Allen / Richmond: 10101 Brook Road

Wisconsin

Janesville: 2500 Milton Ave.

