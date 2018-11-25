What happens when you have a tattoo tied to an ex? You get it covered up – and so do the stars.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's whirlwind romance included getting ink that reminded them of each other, but since their split in October, it appears they are closing that chapter of their lives with updated designs.

On Friday, fans were quick to point out Grande's small tattoo of Davidson's name on her finger is now covered with a heart, as seen in a close-up shot of her hand she posted on Instagram promoting her upcoming "thank you, next" music video.

It was only a matter of time before Grande covered up the ink professionally. During her pre-taped performance in NBC's "A Very Wicked Halloween" musical TV special, she used a Band-Aid to cover up her "Pete" tattoo.

Similarly, Davidson's "Dangerous Woman" bunny ear tattoo that was just behind his ear has also been covered with a solid black heart.

This isn't the first Davidson-dedicated tattoo that Grande has covered since the break-up.

In late October, fans noticed the singer's "Reborn" ink that graced the side of her left hand was covered by a fern.

