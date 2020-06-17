The Aunt Jemima brand of syrup and pancake mix is getting a new name and image, according to NBC News and CNN.

Multiple reports said Quaker Oats made the announcement Wednesday with plans to replace the 130-year-old brand which features a black woman named Aunt Jemima. She was originally dressed as a minstrel character. The company's website said the logo started in 1890 and was based on Nancy Green, a "storyteller, cook and missionary worker."

“We recognize Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on a racial stereotype," Kristin Kroepfl, vice president and chief marketing officer of Quaker Foods North America, said in a press release, according to NBC. “As we work to make progress toward racial equality through several initiatives, we also must take a hard look at our portfolio of brands and ensure they reflect our values and meet our consumers’ expectations."

The company said it plans to remove the image and name of the breakfast items "to make progress toward racial equality."

The Aunt Jemima brand was purchased by Quaker Oats in 1926. PepsiCo bought Quaker Oats in 2001, according to CNN. Pepsi hasn't yet revealed a new logo or brand name for the breakfast items.

