Backstreet Boys perform emotional tribute to Aaron Carter during show

Members of the Backstreet Boys comforted Nick Carter as he was overcome with emotion during a tribute to his brother, Aaron Carter, during their show on Sunday.

LONDON, UK — Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter was in tears on Sunday night during the band's concert at London's O2 Arena.

Carter was overcome with emotion during a tribute from the band to his younger brother Aaron Carter, who died Saturday at his home in Southern California. He was 34.

"Tonight we have got heavy hearts because we lost one of our family yesterday and we just wanted to find a moment in our show to recognize him," said Kevin Richardson.

"He's a part of our family and we want to thank you guys for all the love and well-wishes and support."

The group then dedicated their next song, "Breathe," to him.

In a posting Sunday on Instagram with photos of the two through the years, Nick Carter said his heart was broken after the death of the youngest of five Carter siblings, whom he called his “baby brother.”

“My heart has been broken today,” wrote Carter. “Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held onto the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed.”

Deputies responded around 11 a.m. Saturday following reports of a medical emergency at Carter’s home in Lancaster, California. Authorities said a house sitter found a man in the bathtub in the home and resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

Carter has struggled with substance abuse and mental health. In 2017, he attended rehab and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and marijuana charges. In 2019, Carter said on an episode of the talk show “The Doctors” that he was taking medication for acute anxiety, manic depression and multiple personality disorder. That same year, Nick and their sister, Angel, said they filed a restraining order against Aaron.

In September, Carter said he went into rehab for the fifth time in the hopes of regaining custody of his young son, Prince, with his fiancé Melanie Martin. At the time, Prince was under the court-ordered care of Martin's mother.

“Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss. But the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here," Nick Carter wrote in the post. "I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz., now you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth. God, Please take care of my baby brother.”

In 2012, their sister, Leslie Carter, died after falling in the shower in 2012 at the age of 25. Authorities said she had suffered an overdose from prescription medication.