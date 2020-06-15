Barbra Streisand has gifted George's Floyd's six-year-old daughter shares of Walt Disney Company stock.

Gianna Floyd's father, George, was killed last month after a Minneapolis police officer pressed on his neck for more than eight minutes. George's death sparked nationwide protests highlighting police killings of African Americans in the U.S.

On Instagram over the weekend, Gianna thanked Streisand and shared photos of her holding a Disney shareholder certificate, along with two of Streisand's albums including "Color Me Barbra and "My Name is Barbra."

"Thank You @barbrastreisand for my package, I am now a Disney Stockholder thanks to you," a post from Gianna's account said.

The post did not reveal how many shares of stock Streisand bought for Gianna.

Barbra Streisand presents the award for best musical at the Tony Awards at the Beacon Theatre on Sunday, June 12, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Streisand's gift isn't the only financial assistance Gianna has received. Earlier this month, Texas Southern University offered Gianna a full scholarship if she wised to attend the university.

In addition, artist Kanye West set up a college fund for her as part of a $2 million donation to support the families of Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

Currently, a GoFundMe has also raised over $2.1 million for Floyd's daughter.

