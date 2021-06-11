Best Buy joins Target, Walmart in closing stores again on Thanksgiving Day

We're still about 5 months away from Thanksgiving, but a growing number of major retailers have started to announce some holiday shopping plans.

WASHINGTON — Best Buy has confirmed that its stores will once again be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year.

The electronics retailer joins a growing list of companies that have already started to announce holiday plans. Target and Walmart both said their stores will also be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Over the past decade, several major retail chains tried to kick off Black Friday sales a day early while creating a new tradition of shoppers heading out after their turkey feast. But those sales cut into Black Friday numbers and some critics called out the stores for not letting workers spend the time with their family.

Last year during the coronavirus pandemic, many retailers including Best Buy, Target and Walmart, closed their stores on Thanksgiving Day. And online sales for Black Friday hit a new record as Americans chose to do their shopping from home instead of traveling to stores amid the pandemic.

While Best Buy has yet to announce its Black Friday store hours, the company noted that last year they offered all of their deals online too and expanded curbside pickup options.

"This year, we’ll have even more ways for customers to easily and conveniently get their holiday shopping done, over the Black Friday weekend and throughout the entire holiday season," Best Buy said in a statement.