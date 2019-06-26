Beth Chapman, the brash, buxom and blonde wife and co-star of "Dog the Bounty Hunter" reality TV star Duane "Dog" Chapman has died. She was 51.

A family spokeswoman, Mona Wood-Sword, said in a statement that Beth Chapman died early Wednesday at Queen?s Medical Center after an almost 2-year battle with cancer. She was 51.

She was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017. A tumor was removed and she was cancer-free. But she was later diagnosed with lung cancer.

Doctors at a Honolulu hospital put her in a coma last week to relieve her pain.

In 2016, Chapman was elected president of the Professional Bail Agents of the United States.

The A&E series "Dog the Bounty Hunter" was canceled in 2012. The Chapmans later starred in other similar reality shows.

Her husband tweeted a goodbye to his wife. "We all love you, Beth," he said. "See you on the other side."