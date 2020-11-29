Joe Biden twists ankle while playing with dog, visits a doctor in Delaware

The president-elect, 78, will be the oldest president when he's inaugurated in January, but Biden's frequently dismissed questions about his age.

WILMINGTON, Del. — President-elect Joe Biden twisted his ankle while playing with one of his dogs and will be examined by a doctor “out of an abundance of caution,” his office said Sunday.

Biden suffered the injury on Saturday and visited an orthopedist at Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists in Newark, Delaware, for an examination Sunday afternoon, his office said. Reporters covering the president-elect were not afforded the opportunity to see Biden enter the doctor's office, despite multiple requests.

Biden was playing with Major, one of the Bidens’ two dogs. They adopted Major in 2018, and acquired their first dog, Champ, after the 2008 election. The Bidens have said they’ll be bringing their dogs to the White House and also plan to get a cat.