2 reports of dental damage linked to recalled frozen tots

A popular brand of frozen broccoli tots has been recalled because packages could contain metal fragments and small rocks. There have already been two reports of dental damage.
Conagra issued the voluntary recall for Birds Eye Broccoli Tots in 12-ounce packages last week. Conagra said it was made aware of the problem due to consumer calls.
Retailers are being contacted to remove the broccoli tots from shelves, but they could already be in some people's kitchens.
Here is what to look for on the package. All have item UPC 00-0-14500-00125-2
- Batch/Lot Code: 4715105620
- Best By Date: AUG-19-2022 and AUG-25- 2022
- Batch/Lot Code: 4715104220
- Best By Date: AUG-11-2022 and AUG-12- 2022
- Batch/Lot Code: 4715113720
- Best By Date: NOV-17-2022
- Batch/Lot Code: 4715113020
- Best By Date: NOV-10-2022
Conagra said no other Birds Eye products are affected.
Anyone who bought Birds Eye Broccoli Tots with the information listed above is urged to throw the package away. Questions can be addressed to Conagra Brands Consumer Care at 1-800-921-7404 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. EST Monday - Friday or by email at consumer.care@conagra.com.