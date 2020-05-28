HOUSTON — Hours after a "Justice for George Floyd" rally ended in downtown Houston, tensions flared between protesters and police.

Two Houston police officers were injured, according to HPD but no other details were released.

There was some shoving during a standoff and a few people blocking an intersection were led away in handcuffs. An HPD squad car was vandalized, according to Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo.

Below is a timeline of events from the George Floyd protests in Houston:

MAY 29 9:52 P.M. — All highway and street access into and out of downtown Houston is closed after protests turned violent. City officials are asking people to avoid traveling near the area throughout the night.

MAY 29 9:39 P.M. — Police are staged downtown where George Floyd protesters remain after Friday afternoon's rally.

MAY 29 9:29 P.M. — There were reports of some damage to businesses downtown, including broken glass at Zuto's, a restaurant.

Earlier, dozens of protesters blocked parts of I-45, Hwy 59 and some downtown streets during rush hour.

The rally itself was mostly peaceful with only a handful of arrests.

Acevedo said about a dozen people total had been taken into custody by Friday evening.

Hundreds marched from Discovery Green to Houston City Hall Friday afternoon in memory of Floyd, who died at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

Several marchers carried signs and chanted "No justice, no peace," and other rallying cries along the way.

At City Hall, they shouted "I can't breathe" in reference to Floyd's pleas for help as former officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck.

Houston police dressed in riot gear kept watch during the rally but their were no major issues.

Turner later said he understands the anger and frustration and supports the right to protest, but asked Houstonians to keep it peaceful.

Floyd's death hits close to home because he grew up in the Third Ward. A lot of Houstonians knew him and he still has family here.

BLM organizers say "people are angry" and what happened to Floyd has to fuel change.

"My message to everybody who's coming is this a community event, a family event, it ain't just to express our anger, but we have to get together to truly get something done," said Ashton Woods, with Black Lives Matter Houston.

Protests have become violent in Minneapolis, Los Angeles and other cities but Houston has a long history of peaceful protests.

