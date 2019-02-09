LOS ANGELES — The U.S. Coast Guard is engaged in a major rescue operation for a 75-foot dive boat near Santa Cruz Island off the L.A. coastline, CBS News L.A. reports.

So far only five people - all believed to be crew members - have been rescued. Another 34 are missing in what the coast guard confirms to be a deadly boat fire.

The Ventura County Fire Department also told KTLA News there were multiple fatalities.

CBS News L.A. has confirmed the boat is named “Conception” and belongs to Truth Aquatics, a boat rental service based out of Santa Barbara. According to its website, the boat has a maximum capacity of 46 people. The company would not comment on the incident when reached by CBS.

“They’re a great company to dive with,” said experienced diver and CBS employee Darla Fletcher, who has taken several diving trips with Truth Aquatics. “They take care of you, all their crew members are always looking out for you. They are just an amazing group of people.”

The fire was first reported before 3:30 a.m. Pacific time Monday.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

