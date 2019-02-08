OKLAHOMA CITY — Body camera video shows a police officer using a stun gun on a 65-year-old Oklahoma woman after she allegedly fled a traffic stop and kicked the officer who had tried to give her a ticket for a broken taillight.

The video shows the woman, identified by county records as Debra Hamil, refusing to sign the $80 ticket.

"I don't want to sign it because I don't want to do $80," Hamil is heard saying on the video.

"You don't want to sign it?" Cashion Police Officer Charles Missinne asks.

"No, because I don't think that I deserve to pay $80 for something that is fixable and I can fix it," Hamil responds.

Missinne then asks Hamil to step out of the pickup, telling her she is under arrest and warning her not to drive off.

Sometime later, Hamil rolls down the window and yells, "Oh shut up. Give me that and I'll sign it!" But at that point, Missinne explains they are beyond a simple citation.

Hamil drives off and Missinne chases her. At some point, she stops and Missinne gets out of his car, pointing a weapon toward her -- it's not clear from the video if it's the stun gun or a firearm -- as she's still in the truck. Missinne opens the door and pulls Hamil out as she struggles to fight him off. Missinne gets Hamil to the ground and orders her to put her hands behind her back.

Moments later, Hamil appears to try kicking Missinne. He steps back and pulls out the stun gun. As Hamil tries to get up, Missinne fires, taking her down.

After she is warned she will be stunned again, Hamil finally appears to comply and is taken into custody.

"You did not have to taser me," Hamil later says, sitting in the back of a police car.

"You wouldn't comply. You wouldn't get out and then you tried to kick me. So, yes, I did," Missinne says.

"Yeah, I tried to kick you because I'm a country girl," Hamil responds.

Kingfisher County records indicate Hamil of Guthrie, Oklahoma, pleaded not guilty July 17 to felony assault and battery on a police officer and misdemeanor resisting arrest. The records don't indicate whether she has an attorney.