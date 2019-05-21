Officials at the Sierra Blanca Border Patrol Station in Texas seized nearly 118 pounds of liquid methamphetamine hidden on a bus earlier this month. The drugs are worth almost four million dollars.

The methamphetamine was discovered on May 3, when a Sierra Blanca Border Patrol agent and his canine partner found two suitcases in the lower luggage compartment of a bus at a checkpoint. The suitcases contained 90 plastic bottles weighing 118 pounds. The bottles were filled with liquid methamphetamine.

The search was conducted during immigration inspections of the passengers on board the bus. However, officials could not associate the narcotics with a passenger. The drugs were sent to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further processing.

Officials said that the discovery and seizure of the narcotics were the result of highly trained canines.

“The great work done by this canine team prevented a significant amount of dangerous drugs from entering our country and contributing to criminal activity far beyond the border," said Chief Patrol Agent of Big Bend Sector Matthew J. Hudak in a statement. "This case is another example of the diligent and commendable work done by Border Patrol Agents every day.”

Methamphetamine is often dissolved in water and for easy transportation in liquid form. Once it reaches its destination, the water is boiled away leaving the solid drug behind. The drug is a powerful and addictive stimulant that affects the central nervous system.