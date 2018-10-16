The Boston University Police Department is ordering people to shelter in place after a report of a man who may have a gun.

The shelter in place is active for all university buildings in and around the Kenmore Square area. Police urged people to lock their doors and stay away from the area.

The suspect is described as a white male with a beard, curly hair and a long sleeve shirt with black sleeves. He was last seen in the area on train tracks. The Boston Globe reported that trains in the area were on hold this afternoon as Boston police conducted a search in the tunnels for the suspect. Police are now focused on the Barnes and Noble in Kenmore Square.

