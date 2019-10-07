Flowers Foods is recalling several brand-name varieties of hamburger and hot dog buns, bread, and rolls because they may contain small pieces of hard plastic which could be a choking hazard, the company announced Tuesday. The products, some of which were under some well-known brands including Wonder and Nature's Own, were distributed to 18 states.
Flowers Foods said it launched the voluntary recall after finding small pieces of hard plastic in production equipment. The company says there have been no reports of injuries or illnesses.
The products were sent to retailers in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.
Here is the full list. Each product name is followed by the UPC number, expiration date and the first three digits of the Lot number. If you have these, you are urged to throw them out or return them to the store for a refund.
7-ELEVEN 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
- 52548006600
- July 18, 2019
- 111
BRAVO 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
- 33755858688
- July 18, 2019
- 111
CBC NATHANS 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
- 72250093668
- July 18, 2019
- 111
CLOVER VALLEY 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
- 70210007595
- July 18 and July 19, 2019
- 111, 180
CLOVER VALLEY 8CT HOT DOG BUNS
- 70210007601
- July 19, 2019
- 111, 180
FAMILY STYLE 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
- 72250024730
- July 18 and July 19, 2019
- 111, 180
FAMILY STYLE 8CT HOT DOG BUNS
- 70210012971
- July 19, 2019
- 111, 180
FLOWERS 12CT BRATWURST BUNS
- 71301067764
- July 18, 2019
- 111
FLOWERS 8CT 100% WHOLE WHEAT HAMBURGER BUNS
- None
- July 18, 2019
- 111
FLOWERS BBQ BREAD
- 72250040792
- July 18, 2019
- 180
FLOWERS ENRICHED ROLLS
- 70210006864
- July 18, 2019
- 180
FLOWERS RESTAURANT 12CT HOT DOG BUNS
- 70210006406
- July 18, 2019
- 111
FLOWERS RESTAURANT 12CT HOT DOG BUNS
- 70210006499
- July 18, 2019
- 111
FLOWERS RESTAURANT 12CT HOT DOG BUNS
- 70210009643
- July 18, 2019
- 111
FOOD DEPOT 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
- 72250024402
- July 19, 2019
- 180
FOOD DEPOT 8CT HOT DOG BUNS
- 72250024396
- July 19, 2019
- 180
GREAT VALUE 100% WHOLE WHEAT HAMBURGER BUNS
- 78742008004
- July 18, 2019
- 111
GREAT VALUE 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
- 78742223759
- July 18 and July 19, 2019
- 111, 180
GREAT VALUE 8CT HOT DOG BUNS
- 78742097282
- July 19, 2019
- 111, 180
GRISSOM'S MILL 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
- 51933267404
- July 18, 2019
- 111
HITCHCOCK'S 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
- 70210103372
- July 18, 2019
- 111
HOME PRIDE 16CT HAMBURGER BUNS
- 72250006583
- July 18, 2019
- 111
IDEAL 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
- 72250025072
- July 19, 2019
- 180
IDEAL 8CT HOT DOG BUNS
- 72250024631
- July 19, 2019
- 180
IGA 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
- 41270025485
- July 19, 2019
- 111, 180
IGA 8CT HOT DOG BUNS
- 41270042444
- July 19, 2019
- 111, 180
INGLES BBQ BREAD
- 86854015438
- July 18, 2019
- 180
LAURA LYNN 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
- 86854007808
- July 19, 2019
- 180
LAURA LYNN 8CT HOT DOG BUNS
- 86854007846
- July 19, 2019
- 180
LAURA LYNN DINNER ROLLS
- 86854066690
- July 18, 2019
- 180
L'OVEN FRESH 8CT KAISER BUNS
- 41498117221
- July 17, 2019
- 111
MARKET PANTRY 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
- 85239031636
- July 18 and July 19, 2019
- 111, 180
MARKET PANTRY 8 CT HOT DOG BUNS
- 85239701331
- July 19, 2019
- 111, 180
MEMBERS MARK 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS 3 PK
- 93968013936
- July 18, 2019
- 111
NATURAL GRAIN 12CT HOT DOG BUNS
- 73105920597
- July 18, 2019
- 111
NATURAL GRAIN 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
- 73105920580
- July 18, 2019
- 111
NATURE'S OWN 8CT 100% WHOLE WHEAT HAMBURGER BUNS
- 72250003988
- July 18, 2019
- 111
NATURE'S OWN 8CT BUTTER HAMBURGER BUNS
- 72250023139
- July 18, 2019
- 111
OVEN FRESH 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
- 72250024716
- July 18 and July 19, 2019
- 111, 180
OVEN FRESH 8CT HOT DOG BUNS
- 72250024389
- July 19, 2019
- 111, 180
PIGGLY WIGGLY 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
- 41290013172
- July 18, 2019
- 111
PIGGLY WIGGLY 8CT HOT DOG BUNS
- 41290013134
- July 19, 2019
- 111, 180
PUBLIX 12CT BROWN & SERVE ROLLS
- 41415311909
- July 18, 2019
- 111
PUBLIX 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
- 41415306905
- July 18 and July 19, 2019
- 111, 180
PUBLIX 8CT HOT DOG BUNS
- 41415307902
- July 19, 2019
- 111, 180
SE GROCERS 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
- 38259101827
- July 18 and July 19, 2019
- 111, 180
SE GROCERS 8CT HOT DOG BUNS
- 38259101834
- July 19, 2019
- 111, 180
SEDANO'S 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
- 72250000314
- July 18, 2019
- 111
SUNBEAM 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
- 77633063283
- July 19, 2019
- 180
SUNBEAM 8CT HOT DOG BUNS
- 77633063740
- July 19, 2019
- 180
WM 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS (PAN PARA SANDWICH)
- 78742048680
- July 18, 2019
- 111
WONDER 12CT DINNER ROLLS
- 72250074216
- July 18, 2019
- 180
WONDER 24CT DINNER ROLLS
- 72250011693
- July 18, 2019
- 180
WONDER 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
- 72250021098
- July 18, 2019
- 111
WONDER 8CT HONEY HAMBURGER BUNS
- 72250021128
- July 18, 2019
- 111
WONDER 8CT HOT DOG BUNS
- 72250021081
- July 19, 2019
- 111, 180
WONDER PULL-A-PART BBQ BREAD
- 72250020923
- July 18, 2019
- 180