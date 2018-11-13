Remember the curious case of David Schwimmer's kleptomaniac doppelganger, in which a man that looked just like the "Friends" actor was hunted by police for stealing beer?

On Tuesday, Lancashire Police shared on Twitter that they had arrested a 36-year-old man in London for swiping a crate of beer from a Blackpool restaurant on Sept. 20.

"Following the appeal we posted looking for a man who resembles a well-known actor, we now have an update," the police department announced via Twitter. "Thanks to our colleagues @MetPoliceUK, a 36-year-old man was arrested in Southall last night on suspicion of theft. Thank you for the support, especially @DavidSchwimmer!"

Schwimmer got in on the joke after the Blackpool Police Facebook page shared a photo of the suspect in October, which went viral after fans noticed the similarities to the actor.

"Do you recognize this man?" the post read, accompanied by a photo of the alleged criminal. "We want to speak to him in relation to a theft at a Blackpool restaurant on the 20th September."

Schwimmer responded by posting a video of himself sneaking through a grocery store carrying a similar number of beers.

"Officers, I swear it wasn't me," he tweeted. "As you can see, I was in New York. To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation."

Meanwhile, "Friends" fans filled the police department post's comments section with all their favorite references from the show.

"I don't think it's been this guy's day, his week, his month or even his year..." one commenter wrote, referencing the show's theme song.

Officers, I swear it wasn't me.

As you can see, I was in New York.

To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation.#itwasntme pic.twitter.com/EDFF9dZoYR — schwim (@DavidSchwimmer) October 24, 2018

