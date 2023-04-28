Bruce Springsteen 2023 world tour: Full list of cities announced so far

It'll be the first time Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band has toured since wrapping their The River Tour in February 2017.

NEW YORK — The Boss is hitting the road again, and the E Street Band band is coming with him.

The rockers announced Monday that they will begin an arena tour in February in the United States, followed by stadium shows beginning in April in Europe.

Details on the cities the rockers will visit in the U.S. will be announced later, but it'll be the first time the group has toured since wrapping The River Tour in Australia in February 2017.

“After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year," Springsteen said in a statement.

The European concerts will begin April 28th in Barcelona, the announcement said. Other stops in Europe will include Dublin, Paris, Rome, Amsterdam, Copenhagen with the last European show announced so far happening July 25 in Monza, Italy. Concerts in Britain and Belgium will also be announced later.

The North American dates will be split into two segments, with a second leg beginning in August.

The group's last release was the 2020 album “Letter to You."

Full list of tour dates announced so far:

April 28, 2023: Barcelona, Spain - Estadi Olímpic

May 5, 2023: Dublin, Ireland - RDS Arena

May 7, 2023: Dublin, Ireland - RDS Arena

May 13, 2023: Paris, France - La Défense Arena

May 18, 2023: Ferrara, Italy - Parco Urbano G. Bassani

May 21, 2023: Rome, Italy - Circo Massimo

May 25, 2023: Amsterdam, The Netherlands - Johan Cruijff ArenA

June 11, 2023: Landgraaf, The Netherlands - Megaland

June 13, 2023: Zurich, Switzerland - Stadion Letzigrund

June 21, 2023: Düsseldorf, Germany - Merkur Spiel Arena

June 24, 2023: Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi

June 26, 2023: Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi

June 30, 2023: Oslo, Norway - Voldsløkka

July 11, 2023: Copenhagen, Denmark - Parken

July 13, 2023: Copenhagen, Denmark - Parken

July 15, 2023: Hamburg, Germany - Volksparkstadion

July 18, 2023: Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadion

July 23, 2023: Munich, Germany - Olympiastadion