WEST POINT, N.Y. — A cadet has been killed and 20 more have been injured in a personnel vehicle rollover at U.S. Military Academy training site Thursday.

West Point tweeted that two solders were also wounded in the Light Medium Tactical Vehicle accident that happened at approximately 6:45 a.m. EDT.

New York State police said troopers were assisting West Point personnel responding to the Thursday morning crash at the U.S. Military Academy.

West Point officials said the accident happened near Camp Natural Bridge, an area where cadet summer training takes place.

TEGNA Staff contributed to this report.