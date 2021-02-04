Police: Car rams barricade at US Capitol, 2 officers hurt

Video from the scene showed a car rammed against a barricade at the U.S. Capitol and two people on stretchers.

WASHINGTON — Police locked down the U.S. Capitol on Friday afternoon after someone rammed a vehicle into two U.S. Capitol Police officers, according to authorities.

U.S. Capitol Police say all Capitol buildings were being locked down “due to an external security threat” and staff members were told they could not enter or exit the buildings.

A suspect is in custody and both officers were injured, U.S. Capitol Police said in a tweet.

Video from the scene showed what appeared to be a car rammed against a barricade at the U.S. Capitol.

Videos posted on social media from Capitol Hill reporters showed two people on stretchers and a helicopter landing on the East front of the building.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

🚨🚨A helicopter just landed on the east front of the Capitol. I’ve never seen anything like this before. ever. pic.twitter.com/LxV0mywRSe — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 2, 2021