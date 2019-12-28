WASHINGTON — Many vehicles that won't see the 2020 model year are just simply not right for the market, Car and Driver reports. Manufactures are choosing to focus on SUVs and crossovers which industry experts say dominate the vehicle market in the United States.
These vehicles won't see production in 2020:
The Volkswagen Golf SportWagen and Golf Alltrack
Volkswagen Beetle
Toyota Prius C
Smart Fortwo
Lincoln MKT
Lincoln MKC
Jaguar XJ
Ford Taurus
Ford Flex
Ford Fiesta
Chevrolet Volt
Chevrolet Cruze
Cadillac XTS
Cadillac CTS
Buick Regal
Buick LaCrosse
Buick Cascada
BMW’s 6-Series Gran Turismo
BMW 3-Series Gran Turismo