CDC: Travelers required to wear masks on all public transportation

Faced with a continuing pandemic and coronavirus variants, the US health agency is putting the mask order in place effective Feb. 1 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern.

The CDC now says that by Feb. 1 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern, all passengers on public transportation will be required to wear a mask.

The pending order from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was announced late Friday as the country startlingly finished its deadliest month of the pandemic so far.

The order covers all forms of public transportation including boats, airplanes, taxis, ride sharing vehicle services, busses and subways. Passengers will be required to wear masks while waiting, boarding, traveling and disembarking, the order said.

Passengers must have both their nose and mouth covered with a mask. Cloth masks should have two or more layers of a breathable, tightly woven fabric. The CDC asks that masks be secured to the head with ties, ear loops or elastic bands that go behind the ears.

If wearing a gaiter, they should have two layers of fabric or be folded in two. Masks can be manufactured or homemade, reusable or disposable, the CDC says.