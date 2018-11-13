CNN has announced that it is filing a lawsuit against President Trump and several of his aides. The network wants Chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta's access to the White House restored, alleging that his First Amendment rights are being violated by the ban.

The lawsuit is being filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C, according to CNN. Both CNN and Acosta are plaintiffs in the lawsuit. Trump, chief of staff John Kelly, press secretary Sarah Sanders, deputy chief of staff for communications Bill Shine, Secret Service director Joseph Clancy, and the Secret Service officer who took Acosta's press pass away are defendants.

Last week, the White House suspended Acosta's press pass, known as a Secret Service "hard pass."

