The No. 2 team in the country has fallen for the second straight week.

Ohio State lost to Purdue 49-20 Saturday night in West Lafayette, Indiana, one week after Georgia lost to LSU while holding the same ranking.

The Buckeyes entered Ross-Ade Stadium having won 12 straight games, but issues that had been exposed the past few weeks – particularly in a lackluster win over a Minnesota team that lost to Nebraska on Saturday – were taken advantage of by the Boilermakers.

Jeff Brohm's squad got the ball in the hands of his playmakers, with Purdue's Isaac Zico opening the scoring with a magnificent catch.

QB David Blough took advantage of what has been a poor (for Ohio State) pass defense and had 378 yards passing and three touchdowns.

Star freshman Rondale Moore also shined in helping Blough out, finishing with 12 catches for 170 yards and two touchdowns.

D.J. Knox busted several big plays to finish with 128 rushing yards and three TDs.

In building its lead, the Boilermakers employed great deception, perfectly executing a fake field goal for a first down before punching it in to go into the half up 14-3.

And most importantly, they never blinked.

Up 21-6, Purdue staged a goal-line stand against Ohio State midway through the third quarter. Early in the fourth quarter, Purdue essentially stuck the dagger in with a 42-yard sprint by Knox on third-and-nine to go up 28-6.

Ohio State would finally score a TD with 9:36 remaining, but Knox added another rushing TD – a 40-yarder, his third on the ground on the day – to once again go up 22 with 6:46 remaining.

Ohio State would answer again, but Purdue added one final offensive score on a fantastic third-down play by Moore, who took a swing pass on third down to the house with 3:37 remaining.

The Boilermakers capped the magical night with a pick-six of Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins with 2:08 remaining.

The work Purdue's defense did against an Ohio State offense that had largely been flying was the most surprising part of the game. Ohio State had not been held to 20 points or less since a September 2017 loss to Oklahoma.

The Buckeyes' prior low for points this season was 27 in their dramatic win over a then-top-10 Penn State team.

With little happening on the ground – Ohio State rushed for just 65 yards – Haskins attempted a stunning 72 passes. He finished with 468 yards with two TDs and the interception.

The 49 points were the most they had allowed since Iowa blasted them 55-24 last season. It was also the most Purdue had ever scored against Ohio State in 57 meetings.

The loss by Ohio State shakes up the Big Ten title race, and thus the chase for the College Football Playoff. Every team in the conference now has a loss, and the Buckeyes find themselves tied with the rival Michigan Wolverines at 7-1. Michigan actually has the East Division lead due to its one loss coming out of conference, to Notre Dame.

"The Game" could be as important this year as 2016's modern classic edition.

The manner of Ohio State's loss also seemingly opens the door for a number of college football's top teams.

For Purdue, it's a fourth consecutive win after suffering three consecutive close losses to start the year. It's another huge step for Brohm's program, which went to a bowl game in his first season in West Lafayette in 2017.

