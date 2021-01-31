x
Tyler's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tyler, Texas | CBS19.tv

Nation World

Creator of 'Bernie' mittens partners with teddy bear maker

Jen Ellis says she can't be more thrilled, because she personally can't make 18,000 pairs of mittens.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2021 file photo, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., wears mittens as he attends President Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Sanders says the wooly mittens he wore to the ceremony that sparked endless quirky memes across social media have helped to raise $1.8 million in the last five days for charitable organizations in his home state of Vermont through the sale of T-shirts, sweatshirts and stickers with the iconic image of him sitting with his arms and legs crossed in his brown parka and recycled wool mittens (Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP)

WASHINGTON — The teacher who created the recycled wool mittens that U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders wore to the presidential inauguration — engendering countless memes — is partnering with the Vermont Teddy Bear Company to create a mitten line to meet growing demand. Some of the proceeds going to Make-A-Wish Vermont.

Jen Ellis says she can't be more thrilled, because she personally can't make 18,000 pairs of mittens.

She estimates that's how many people have contacted her so far. 

Merchandise stemming from the image Jan. 20 image of Sanders sitting with his arms and legs crossed, clad in his brown parka and the mittens has raised at least $1.8 million for charities.

RELATED: Bernie Sanders' mittens, memes raise $1.8 million for charity

RELATED: Bernie Sanders wears mittens made by Vermont teacher to the inauguration
