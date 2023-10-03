Dairy Queen announces fall Blizzard lineup

Dairy Queen's fall Blizzard menu has new and returning favorites.

DENVER — Dairy Queen is going all-in on autumn.

The DQ Fall Blizzard Menu has launched at participating Dairy Queen locations nationwide for a limited time.

The menu features seven ice cream treats including returning favorites Pumpkin Pie Blizzard and Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard, as well as a new Royal Blizzard.

Pumpkin Pie Blizzard

Pumpkin pie pieces blended with soft serve garnished with whipped topping and nutmeg.

Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard

Snickerdoodle cookie dough pieces sprinkled with cinnamon sugar and blended with DQ vanilla soft serve.

Caramel Fudge Cheesecake Blizzard

Cheesecake pieces and fudge covered salty caramel pieces blended with DQ soft serve.

Oreo Hot Cocoa Blizzard

Oreo cookie pieces and cocoa fudge blended with DQ soft serve garnished with whipped topping.

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Pie Blizzard

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and graham blended with our vanilla soft serve garnished with whipped topping.

Choco Dipped Strawberry Blizzard

Strawberry and choco chunks blended with DQ soft serve.

Royal Reese's Fluffernutter Blizzard

Reese's candies and peanut butter swirled with vanilla soft serve, complete with an marshmallow center.

