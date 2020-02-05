A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck near southern Puerto Rico on Saturday, briefly knocking out power and forcing the relocation of at least 50 families on an island where some people still remain in shelters from previous quakes earlier this year.

The U.S. Geological Survey said Saturday's quake hit just off the coast of places including Ponce, Guánica and Guayanilla, where hundreds of homes were destroyed by a quake in early January that killed one person and caused millions of dollars in damage.

The earthquake came as Puerto Ricans remain home under a nearly two-month lockdown to help curb coronavirus cases.