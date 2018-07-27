The House of Mouse has officially added a new addition.

Shareholders at the Walt Disney Co. and Twenty-First Century Fox have approved Disney's $70.4 billion acquisition of the Fox movie and TV studios and other assets including Fox's 30 percent stake in streaming Hulu.

As a result of the shareholder votes, held simultaneously Friday in New York, Disney will evolve into a more dominant streaming video competitor and an even a bigger box office behemoth -- Disney and Fox have collectively accounted for more than 46 percent of the total box office so far this year.

Disney, which owns Pixar, Lucasfilm and Marvel studios as well as its own live-action and animation studios, will now add to its portfolio the historic 20th Century Fox studio, which has produced such classics as "The Sound of Music," "Miracle on 34th Street," "Patton," "Alien," "Titanic," "Avatar" and the original "Star Wars" film.

Disney won out over Comcast in a bidding war for the assets, which will leave 21st Century Fox as a streamlined media company focused on news and sports. In June, Comcast submitted a $65 billion all-cash offer to Fox, outbidding Disney's original $52.4 billion proposal from December 2017.

But a week later, Disney countered with its own higher bid of $70.4 billion of cash and stock, which the Fox board approved citing a lower risk of regulatory hurdles.

The U.S. Department of Justice has approved the deal and other international regulatory approvals should be forthcoming, provided there's no unforeseen pushback.

In addition to the Fox movie studio, Disney will gain the Fox Searchlight studio, which produced 2018 Best Picture winner "The Shape of Water" and "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," which won best actress (Frances McDormand) and best supporting actor (Gary Oldman).

Disney also gets Fox's 30 percent stake in streaming service Hulu, which makes Disney the majority stakeholder. Hulu, which had been owned by ABC (Disney), NBC (Comcast) and Fox — each holding 30% stakes — and Time Warner (10%). Comcast got NBCUniversal's share in its acquisition of the network-studio giant which closed five years ago.

The other Fox assets include a 39 percent stake in U.K.-based pay-TV and broadband provider Sky and Mumbai-headquartered media company Star India.

To obtain approval of the Justice Department, Disney must also divest Fox's 22 regional sports networks it acquires in the deal.

Fox will keep the Fox network, Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network, as well as sports networks FS1, FS2 and Big Ten Network, and its 28 local TV stations.

