The Toy Story gang is back, with a new member. Disney released the first teaser trailer for Toy Story 4 this morning, where fans were introduced to the newcomer "Forky." According to the trailer, the beloved characters will be embarking on a brand-new "road trip adventure."

With the release of Toy Story 4 in June 2019, the franchise will span more than two decades. The first film was released in 1995, and the second soon after in 1999. Toy Story 3 was released in 2010.

In the new trailer, the the original gang are reunited. Woody, Buzz, Jessie, Slinky Dog, mr. and Mrs. Potato head, Rex, Hamm and one of the Little Green Men are seen hand in hand before a new character, called "Forky" is introduced.

Disney-Pixar also included a synopsis to the trailer, saying "Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called “Forky” to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy."

Tom Hanks, who voices Woody, said in an interview earlier this month that the new film would be emotional, calling the end of Toy Story 4 a "moment in history."

Toy Story 4 will come out in theaters on June 21, 2019. Watch the new trailer here.

Pixar also released a follow up promo that introduces Ducky and Bunny, new characters voiced by Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele.

The new characters are carnival prizes eager to be won until they meet Woody and his friends.

