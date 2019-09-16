"Dog's Most Wanted" star Dog the Bounty Hunter has been hospitalized due to a heart emergency, according to multiple media reports.

A rep for the reality show star told E! News that "Dog is under doctor's care and is resting comfortably. Thank you for all of your well wishes -- keep 'em coming."

TMZ reports that the bounty hunter was taken from his Colorado home over the weekend for chest pain. The site said Dog the Bounty Hunter may have suffered a heart attack, but doctors still need to perform tests to confirm.

Dog's hospitalization comes just three months after his wife, Beth Chapman, died after battline throat cancer. She was 51. His show, "Dog's Most Wanted," is currently airing on WGN America.

This is a developing story and will be updated.