WASHINGTON — Donald Trump Jr. told reporters he has "nothing to correct" as he arrived on Capitol Hill Wednesday for a second closed-door interview with the Senate intelligence committee.

Trump Jr. made the brief comments in response to a reporter who asked if he was there to correct his testimony. Senators want to discuss answers Trump Jr. gave to Congress in 2017 after President Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, told a House committee he had regularly briefed Trump Jr. on a real estate project in Moscow. Trump Jr. told Congress he was only "peripherally aware" it.

The panel is also interested in talking to him about other topics, including a campaign meeting in Trump Tower with a Russian lawyer that captured the interest of special counsel Robert Mueller.

RELATED: Rep. Omar filed joint tax returns before she married husband

RELATED: Watch Jon Stewart scold Congress for skipping 9/11 hearing