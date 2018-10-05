As you plan outdoor activities this summer, it's good to be prepared with insect repellent. Everyone knows how annoying mosquitoes can be, and ticks can be downright dangerous, with tick and flea-borne sicknesses more than tripling since 2004.

But insect repellents can sometimes contain chemicals that are also not great for your family, so how do you know what to buy? Here are some guidelines from AccuWeather:

Look for products with EPA approved labeling. Use products with 15-30 percent DEET, 20 percent picaridin or 30 percent oil of lemon eucalyptus. Apply the repellent yourself on kids so they don't get it on their hands. Keep any products with DEET away from kids under 2 months old. Products with picaridin are ok for kids of all ages. Don't get any products in your eyes. The most effective natural product is oil of lemon eucalyptus. It's also safe for kids under 3 years old.

