JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — It was a bad day for both an Indiana state trooper and a parent.

The driver will have to pay a fine for a usual littering offense after throwing a dirty diaper out the window.

Indiana State Police were on I-65 in Johnson County when they say not only did they witness the littering, the dirty diaper even hit the trooper's vehicle.

"Littering is always bad... Littering by throwing a used diaper out of the car window right in front of a police officer is asking for a ticket... especially when diaper hits said police officer’s 🚓," Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said on Twitter.

Indiana state law allows for fines as high as $1,000 for littering. Compare that to Florida law where littering less than 15 pounds is considered a noncriminal offense punishable by a civil penalty of $100.

