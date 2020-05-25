EL PASO, Texas — It's not your typical 1st birthday celebration, and that's not just because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Paul Anchondo turned a year old over the weekend; he is one of the survivors of the El Paso Walmart mass shooting that killed 23 people back in August 2019. Hundreds of El Pasoans came out for a parade to help Paul and his family celebrate not only the milestone birthday, but Paul's survival.
Paul's parents, Jordan and Andre Anchondo, were both killed while they shielded their baby from the mass shooter, KFOX reports.
RELATED: Sister: El Paso shooting victim died shielding 2-month-old son
“We want him to remember that everybody here in the El Paso area and our community is supporting him, that he’s not by himself," Gilbert Anchondo, the baby's grandfather, told KVIA.
“He’s a symbol of the goodness that came out of it because he brought everyone even more so together," motorcyclist and parade participant Joshua Hernandez told KVIA.
KFOX says two of the parade participants, Ernesto Delgado and Joshua Hernandez were at the Walmart on August 3 and say Paul's birthday is emotional for them.
“Today is special for him because he’s going to remember today that the community is still going to come together and be there for him. He’s not left alone,” Ernesto Delgado told KFOX.
RELATED: Illinois man who put crosses at sites of mass shootings dies
RELATED: El Paso Walmart reopens, 3 months after mass shooting
RELATED: El Paso mass shooting suspect pleads not guilty in 22 deaths
RELATED: Strangers come from miles away to mourn El Paso shooting victim
RELATED: El Paso shooting suspect showing no remorse after deadly rampage
RELATED: US soldier was inside Texas mall during deadly shooting, helped save children
What other people are reading right now:
- Researchers track high levels of COVID-19 in Florida wastewater
- WATCH: Catfish caught on camera 'walking' over gators
- Vintage picture shows football fans wearing masks during 1918 pandemic
- Weather forecast looks iffy for historic SpaceX, NASA launch
- Child drowns after being caught in current at Siesta Key Beach
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter