AUSTIN, Texas — Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke says President Donald Trump should resign as Congress begins an impeachment investigation.

O'Rourke said Saturday there shouldn't be a fear of an impeachment probe intensifying partisan divisions. The former Texas congressman said at the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin that he believes impeaching Trump would ultimately unify the country.

RELATED: Trump blurs lines between personal lawyer, attorney general

RELATED: Judge blocks extension of fast-track deportations nationwide

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke (AP Photos/Carolyn Kaster and Cheryl Senter)

AP

But O'Rourke says "the best thing" Trump can do at this point is to step down. Trump defiantly denies any wrongdoing.

The 2020 Democratic presidential field is unanimous in its support of Congress for launching an impeachment investigation. The White House's handling of Trump's calls with foreign leaders is at the heart of the House impeachment inquiry.

O'Rourke has been lagging in the polls but says he's in the race "until the very end."