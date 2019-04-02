MADRID, Spain — Spain, France and Sweden have all announced that they are recognizing Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country's interim president and are urging him to hold a new presidential election.

Guaido declared himself Venezuela's legitimate ruler on Jan. 23 and has the support of Washington and most South American nations.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told reporters in Madrid on Monday that "we are working for the return of full democracy in Venezuela: human rights, elections and no more political prisoners."

Sanchez on Monday carried out his threat to recognize Guaido's leadership if embattled President Nicolas Maduro hadn't called a presidential election by Sunday.

Other European Union countries followed suit, a week after the European Parliament has called on the EU's member states to recognize Guaido as Venezuela's interim president.

Spain has strong historical, cultural and economic ties to Venezuela, and its support for Guaido is a diplomatic blow to Maduro.

He says Spain is also working on a humanitarian aid program for Venezuela.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, speaking Monday to France Inter Radio, urged Guaido to call an early presidential election that will ensure "the Venezuelan crisis ends peacefully."

Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom told Swedish broadcaster SVT the vote that brought Maduro to power was not a "free and fair election."

In an interview Monday with Swedish broadcaster SVT, Wallstrom said Venezuelans "now must get new, free and fair elections instead."

She said "we support and consider Juan Guaido and the National Assembly as the only legitimate representatives of the Venezuelan people" — a move made by several European Union nations on Monday.

Wallstrom also says "Venezuela is a country in disrepair. There is a lack of food and medicines, it's (facing) inflation and mass demonstrations."

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is remaining defiant amid European Union pressure to stand down and is accusing the United States of preparing a coup in the South American country.

Maduro told Spanish TV channel La Sexta in an interview broadcast late Sunday that he "accepts ultimatums from nobody," amid demands by some EU countries that opposition leader Juan Guaido take over.

Maduro says "the military option is on (U.S. President) Donald Trump's table."

He accuses the U.S. of "wanting to return to the 20th century of military coups, subordinate puppet governments and the looting of resources."

Washington recently imposed sanctions on Venezuelan oil exports in an effort to undermine Maduro's main source of income and weaken his grip on power