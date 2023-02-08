Fabuloso recall: 4.9 million bottles affected; how to get a refund

Several types of the popular, brightly colored cleaning liquid are being recalled.

Example video title will go here for this video

Editor's note: The attached video is from a previous Clorox Pine-Sol recall linked to the same bacteria.

Colgate-Palmolive is recalling 4.9 million bottles of its Fabuloso multi-purpose cleaning liquid because the products might be contaminated with bacteria.

According to a recall notice posted Wednesday by the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recalled cleaners were sold nationwide from Dec. 2022 through Jan. 2023. Stores carrying Fabuloso include major retailers like Walmart, Sam's Club, Dollar General and Family Dollar.

The brightly colored liquids, which cost between $1 and $11, are marketed for cleaning various home, kitchen and bathroom surfaces.

According to the notice, the recalled cleaners could contain Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Pseudomonas fluorescens, bacteria commonly found in soil and water.

Back in Oct. 2022, Clorox announced it was recalling some of its Pine-Sol all-purpose cleaner because of the same bacteria.

The germs can enter the body through wounds, eyes and lungs, posing a risk of serious infection to people with weakened immune systems, lung conditions or external medical devices. According to CPSC and the company, people with healthy immune systems usually aren't at risk.

According to Colgate-Palmolive's webpage for the recall, a preservative wasn't added at the correct levels during the manufacturing process. Without enough preservative, bacteria could grow in the cleaners.

Which Fabuloso products are being recalled?

The recall includes various sizes, strengths and scents of Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaning Liquid, listed below. The company said no antibacterial Fabuloso products are being recalled, and no products outside of the following list:

Fabuloso Original Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Lavender Scent, 22 FL OZ

Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Lavender Scent, 56 FL OZ, 128 FL OZ, 169 FL OZ

Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Lavender Scent, 210 FL OZ

Fabuloso Professional All Purpose Cleaner & Degreaser, Lavender Scent, 1 GALLON

Fabuloso Original Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 22 FL OZ

Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 33.8 FL OZ, 56 FL OZ, 128 FL OZ and 169 FL OZ

Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Passion of Fruits Scent, 33.8 FL OZ, 56 FL OZ, 128 FL OZ and 169 FL OZ

Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner Bleach Alternative 2X Concentrated Formula, Spring Fresh Scent, 56 FL OZ

Fabuloso Professional All Purpose Cleaner & Degreaser, Ocean Scent, 1 GALLON

Colgate-Palmolive said any Fabuloso product you bought before Dec. 16, 2022 isn't included in the recall; nor are any products not on the list above. You can confirm whether your bottle is included by checking its lot code and UPC code against the list on fabuloso.com/recall.

How to get a refund if you have a recalled Fabuloso product