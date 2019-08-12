FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The identity of the Fayetteville police officer who was shot and killed behind the Fayetteville Police Station has been released.

According to Fayetteville Police Chief Mike Reynolds, Officer Stephen Carr was by himself in the parking lot waiting for his partner when the suspect, 35-year-old London T. Phillips, approached and shot him.

Carr began his career with the Fayetteville Police Department in August of 2017.

He was a member of their Bicycle Unit which patrolled the Entertainment District.

When reports of shots fired came in on Saturday around 9;40 p.m., several officers were inside the department at the time and came out to find Officer Carr down next to a police cruiser.

Reynolds said the suspect “executed one of my police officers.”

According to Chief Reynolds, officers immediately engaged with Phillips and more shots were fired.

Both Officer Carr and the suspect were pronounced dead on the scene.

The FBI is investigating the shooting.

FPD

Governor Asa Hutchinson tweeted that he was "saddened to learn of the senseless killing" and said, "our prayers are with the officer's family, Chief Reynolds and our entire law enforcement community."

RELATED: Police officer shot, killed at downtown Fayetteville police station