FBI trying to identify man seen in video with child in sexual exploitation investigation

The FBI needs the public's help in trying to identify a man and child in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.
They didn't release details about the case other than it involved videos first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in June 2020. They believe they were produced between January and April of 2019.
Investigators released a screen grab Tuesday showing the man's face, along with a photo of the room he and the child were seen in.
The man they're calling John Doe 45 has brown hair with a receding hairline, a brown mustache and brown beard. He speaks English in the videos. It's possible his appearance may have changed since 2019.
They also released a brief audio clip from the video.
No charges have been filed in this case.
Anyone with information to provide should submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).