East Texas firework vendors urge customers to shop early amid national shortage

For many firework vendors supply is limited this year due to shipment delays. If you are wanting a big stock for your show, plan on shopping early

TYLER, Texas — Firework vendors open for the Fourth of July holiday season, and this year there may not be enough supply to go around.

The owners of Union Fireworks in Whitehouse are worried they may run out of stock before the holiday. Jennifer Manley says they only received about 25% of their normal shipment due to the national firework shortage.

"Once we are sold out, we are sold out," Manley said. "Normally we can restock but not this year."

According to Statistica, nearly 94% of fireworks come from factories in China and the pandemic caused pyrotechnic factories to close for a large part of last year, interrupting production.

Larger firework vendors like Stateline Fireworks in west Tyler and Pappy's Fireworks say they have enough supplies to last them the season but they encourage customers to shop early if they are looking for a particular item.

"We get all our fireworks straight from our warehouses and they (the warehouses) get them from overseas," said Maria Alvarez, Stateline Fireworks West Tyler store manager. " COVID happened so everything is a little bit slower but we seem to have a good supply right now."

Another issue you may be facing when you head to the stores is price increases. Experts say to use this weekend to visit many shops and browse around because you may find the same product cheaper at another store.

Pappy's Fireworks owner Chris Harris said he has been getting calls from mom and pop firework vendors who were not able to receive shipments for this holiday season.

He said because they have a large warehouse and they order their stock seven months ahead of schedule they are unlikely to see a shortage.